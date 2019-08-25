IS Terrorists Kill 6, Injure 9 in Northern Iraq - Security Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) The militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) have attacked civilians in northern Iraq killing six people and injuring nine more, a press service of the Iraqi security forces said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the terrorists opened fire with RPG-7 grenade launcher and firearms targeting a football field in the Daquq district in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk on Saturday.

The Islamic State is an international terrorist organization that is actively disseminating ideas of radical islam across the world. The group seized huge territories in Syria and Iraq in 2014. The organization has also claimed responsibility for a number of terror attacks globally.

By March 2019, Iraqi forces, backed by US-led coalition airstrikes, retook all the territories occupied by the terrorist group in Iraq. However, IS continues to stage sporadic attacks.