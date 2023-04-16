IS Terrorists Kill Over 30 Mushroom Pickers in Syrian Province of Hama - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) terrorists have killed 32 people who were picking desert truffles in the Syrian province of Hama, Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The director of a hospital in the city of Salamiyah told the newspaper that the bodies of 26 victims had been transported to the hospital.

Mushroom pickers in Syria often become victims of planted mines and terrorist attacks. In March, a truck carrying people to pick desert truffles struck a mine planted by IS terrorists. A source said that several mines exploded at the moment when the truck was passing by, killing seven people and injuring 63. In February, more than 50 Syrians picking truffles were killed by IS terrorists' attack in the eastern province of Homs. The value of 1 kilogram (2.2 Pounds) of desert truffles is approximately $20.