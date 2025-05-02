Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away? Expert panel reflects at SCRF 2025

Expert Panel Reflects At SCRF 2025

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2 May, 2025)

The age-old tradition of bedtime storytelling came under the spotlight at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) on Wednesday, as two leading storytellers got together to explore whether the soothing bedtime story is becoming a casualty of modern digital distractions and packed family schedules.

Moderated by Dr Lamya Tawfik, the discussion featured celebrated Canadian children’s author Rukhsana Khan and Saudi academic and storyteller Amal Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Hanqari.

Talking about the pressures of parenting in today’s digital age, Khan reflected on why bedtime stories still matter: "Children need time to decompress, and stories – especially at bedtime – give them that space.

These stories act like emotional bridges that connect parent and child; they help fine-tune their moral compass, instill empathy, and create a sense of security in a fast-paced, distracted world."

Sharing her personal experience with her grandchildren, the Toronto resident then highlighted the lasting impact of storytelling on a child's learning journey: “I have thirteen grandchildren, and I’ve read to all of them.

Starting early gives them a foundation that stays with them for life.

”

Meanwhile, Saudi researcher and author Al-Hanqari shared her thoughts on the intentionality behind a parent’s storytelling choice.

“When a mother or father selects a certain story, it’s often tied to a value they want to pass on. Through storytelling – adjusting their tone, mimicking the wind or the action of sleeping, let’s say, with a lullaby – they speak from the heart.

That kind of connection leaves a lasting emotional imprint,” she said.

Al-Hanqari, who has studied and continues to work on preserving traditional Arab storytelling, then went on to explain the power of storytelling in today’s technology-driven world: “In a time when technology often isolates us, a simple story from our culture or childhood can rebuild those bonds.

It reminds children where they come from, strengthens their sense of identity, and nurtures a deeper connection between parents and children.”

The panel then reflected on how screens have crept into bedtime routines, often replacing books and shared moments with scrolling and solitary viewing.

Yet, they remained optimistic that storytelling can evolve.

The highly engaging seminar was part of SCRF 2025’s ongoing cultural programme held under the theme Dive into Books. The festival continues until May 4 at the Sharjah Expo Centre, offering dozens of such timely conversations around reading, childhood, and creativity.