IS Turns Into Global Terrorist Network, Continues to Launch Attacks - SCO

He Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, outlawed in Russia) is turning into an organization with a global network that remotely recruits new members and continues to launch attacks around the world, director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Organization Structure of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (RATS SCO) Jumakhon Giyosov said on Wednesday on the sidelines of RATS SCO's 7th international conference

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, outlawed in Russia) is turning into an organization with a global network that remotely recruits new members and continues to launch attacks around the world, director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Organization Structure of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (RATS SCO) Jumakhon Giyosov said on Wednesday on the sidelines of RATS SCO's 7th international conference.

The "Fighting against terrorism - cooperation without borders" conference began in Uzbekistan's capital of Tashkent on Wednesday. Representatives of the SCO member countries, UN international anti-terrorist structures, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States are expected to attend.

"The IS is turning from a quasi-state entity into a global network," Giyosov said at the opening ceremony. According to the committee's head, IS militants demonstrate the ability to adapt to changing conditions.

Giyosov also noted that the terrorists now use tactics of remote recruitment, including cyberattacks and other cybercrime methods.

The director stressed that IS leaders managed to maintain a management system of its resource base to carry out terrorist attacks around the world.

The Islamic State is the extremist terrorist organization that the United Nations holds responsible for human rights abuses, war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. On October 27, US President Donald Trump announced that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in Syria during a special US operation, a fact later confirmed by the terror group itself. Reacting to this news, however, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia did not have reliable information confirming that the US military had carried out an operation to "destroy" Baghdadi.