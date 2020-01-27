IS vows 'new phase' of attacks focused on Israel: audio message

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamic State group vowed to turn to Israel as the main target of its attacks, according to a purported audio message of its spokesman released on Monday.

Abu Hamza al-Quraishi said IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi encourages the group's fighters to "launch a new phase" and vowed major operations against Israel.