IS Wanted To Get Access To Radioactive Sources In Russia - Rosatom's Annual Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

IS Wanted to Get Access to Radioactive Sources in Russia - Rosatom's Annual Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) planned to gain access to radioactive sources in Russia in 2020, information about this came from the US Embassy, according to an annual report of Russian state corporation Rosatom for the past year.

"In order to work out the appeal of the Russian Foreign Ministry with an unofficial document of the US Embassy containing information on possible attempts by representatives of the Islamic State terrorist organization to gain access to radioactive sources on the territory of the Russian Federation," the report says.

In September 2020, unscheduled targeted inspections of security control of the state of physical protection systems were conducted, it added.

More Stories From World

