IS Will Not Re-Emerge After Turkey's Offensive In Syria's North - Erdogan

IS Will Not Re-Emerge After Turkey's Offensive in Syria's North - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) will not re-emerge after Turkey's military operation in Syria's north, and the jailed militants will not be released, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish militias, designated as terrorists by Ankara, and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Meanwhile, Damascus sees the operation as an assault on its sovereignty.

"We are now asked, what we will do with the jailed IS militants. After we seize control over the region, we will have to make sure that the IS will not be able to operate there anymore.

And then we will do what we should. We will jail those who must be jailed, and we will send foreign militants, whom their countries are ready to receive, there. The IS will not be able to conduct any activities in the region, I want to guarantee this," Erdogan said in an address in Ankara.

Turkey has suffered from the IS more than any other nation, according to the Turkish leader.

"As many as 17,000 IS members are detained in our country, most of them are not Turks. A total of 77,000 people from 155 countries are banned from entering the country [Turkey], 7,600 people have been expelled from the country," Erdogan noted.

