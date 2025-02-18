Open Menu

IsDB And Uzbekistan Sign Agreements To Boost Education & Road Infrastructure

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 06:42 PM

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Government of Uzbekistan have signed two agreements to enhance the education and road infrastructure sectors in the country.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies between the President of IsDB, Muhammad Al Jasser, and the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov.

More Stories From World