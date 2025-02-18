IsDB And Uzbekistan Sign Agreements To Boost Education & Road Infrastructure
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 06:42 PM
The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Government of Uzbekistan have signed two agreements to enhance the education and road infrastructure sectors in the country
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Government of Uzbekistan have signed two agreements to enhance the education and road infrastructure sectors in the country.
The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies between the President of IsDB, Muhammad Al Jasser, and the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov.
Recent Stories
Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institution ..
Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military
Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations continue in Sehwan, DC Jamshoro revie ..
Citizens demand action against charging annual school fees
RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperati ..
Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to showcase hospitality a ..
District administration bans sale of unhygienic food around schools
Equip children with ornament of education: Ijaz Laghari
Aerial firing, quad copter flying, pigeon flying banned under Section 144
A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.
Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024
Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks
More Stories From World
-
China, Pakistan strengthen renewable energy ties with strategic agreement2 hours ago
-
Punjab Home Dept forms provincial committee3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Venture Global Inc.3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Venture Global Inc.3 hours ago
-
Kazakhstan mine collapse kills seven4 hours ago
-
China says hopes 'all parties' can take part in Ukraine talks4 hours ago
-
Argentina's Milei denies role in 'cryptogate' as prosecutors launch probe4 hours ago
-
Delta plane flips upside down in Toronto crash, 8 wounded4 hours ago
-
Deadline for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon expires4 hours ago
-
Iran mulls moving capital to 'lost paradise' on southern coast4 hours ago
-
Japan targets 60% emissions cut by 2035 from 2013 levels4 hours ago
-
Kohli, Rohit near endgame as India chase Champions Trophy glory4 hours ago