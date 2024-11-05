IsDB Chairman Meets Turkish Industry And Technology Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Chairman Muhammad Al Jasser met in Türkiye with Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Chairman Muhammad Al Jasser met in Türkiye with Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir.
They discussed interests and potential collaboration.
Al Jasser emphasized IsDB’s commitment to promoting sustainable industrial advancement in Türkiye.
Recent Stories
Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time
IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's recovery
Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ of demand & stocks to maintai ..
Girl killed, brother injured in road accident
Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various industries
FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate
IGP Muhammad Khalid Khan Khattak appointed as National Coordinator of NACTA
Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child with family
DC reviews cleanliness, health facilities
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah calls on Sindh Sen ..
Norway speeds ahead of EU in race for fossil-free roads
270 get first installment under Punjab’s ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ scheme
More Stories From World
-
Norway speeds ahead of EU in race for fossil-free roads17 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui calls for global intervention to end bloodshed in Gaza27 minutes ago
-
Injured Djokovic to miss ATP Finals2 hours ago
-
Injured Djokovic gives up on ATP Finals title defence2 hours ago
-
CIIE showcases China's commitment to further opening up: Pak Consul General3 hours ago
-
The marble 'living Buddhas' trapped by Myanmar's civil war3 hours ago
-
Harris or Trump: America decides in knife-edge election3 hours ago
-
UK parliament to debate world's first 'smoke-free generation' bill3 hours ago
-
Germany arrests eight members of far-right paramilitary group3 hours ago
-
US election commences with early results from Hampshire3 hours ago
-
South Korea fines Meta for illegal collection of user data3 hours ago
-
Iran says killed eight jihadists since attack on police4 hours ago