Open Menu

IsDB Chairman Meets Turkish Industry And Technology Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 07:28 PM

IsDB Chairman meets Turkish Industry and Technology Minister

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Chairman Muhammad Al Jasser met in Türkiye with Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Chairman Muhammad Al Jasser met in Türkiye with Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir.

They discussed interests and potential collaboration.

Al Jasser emphasized IsDB’s commitment to promoting sustainable industrial advancement in Türkiye.

Related Topics

Technology Bank Industry

Recent Stories

Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting ..

Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time

15 minutes ago
 IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's ..

IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's recovery

5 minutes ago
 Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ ..

Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ of demand & stocks to maintai ..

5 minutes ago
 Girl killed, brother injured in road accident

Girl killed, brother injured in road accident

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various ind ..

Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various industries

5 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate

FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate

17 minutes ago
IGP Muhammad Khalid Khan Khattak appointed as Nati ..

IGP Muhammad Khalid Khan Khattak appointed as National Coordinator of NACTA

5 minutes ago
 Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child ..

Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child with family

17 minutes ago
 DC reviews cleanliness, health facilities

DC reviews cleanliness, health facilities

17 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah calls on Sindh Sen ..

17 minutes ago
 Norway speeds ahead of EU in race for fossil-free ..

Norway speeds ahead of EU in race for fossil-free roads

17 minutes ago
 270 get first installment under Punjab’s ‘Apni ..

270 get first installment under Punjab’s ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ scheme

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World