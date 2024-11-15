IsDB Organizes High-level Event At COP29 In Baku
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) organized a high-level event on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, where it reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening climate-resilient water infrastructure across its member countries
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) organized a high-level event on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, where it reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening climate-resilient water infrastructure across its member countries.
The event at the IsDB pavilion at COP29, titled "Unlocking Financing for Climate-Resilient Water Investments in IsDB Member Countries”, brought together government leaders, ministers, and key stakeholders to address the urgent need for innovative financing to support sustainable water solutions.
IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser highlighted that the bank has invested over $9 billion in water-related projects, including water and sanitation infrastructure, hydro-power, flood protection, and climate-resilient irrigation.
He emphasized that the IsDB’s strategy goes beyond traditional financing to enhancing partnerships with governments, the private sector, and development agencies to promote innovation in climate-smart water management, research, and capacity building.
Participants at the event stressed the importance of intensive work to unlock financing, harness innovation, and develop infrastructure that meets the needs of regions vulnerable to climate change, underlying in this regard IsDB’s strategies that aim to build resilience and enhance food and water security.
Recent Stories
Prayers for rain offered across Punjab
Journalism plays vital role in democratic societies; Chairman PMYP
Two-Day workshop organized to improve population welfare services in KP
NDMA, UNDRR reaffirm commitment to disaster resilience in Pakistan
World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday
Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country
PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty
DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company
Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Technology (UET)
More Stories From World
-
NDMA, UNDRR reaffirm commitment to disaster resilience in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Spanish regional leader admits 'mistakes' in handling deadly floods2 hours ago
-
PM’s climate coordinator lauded for bringing together global judicial fraternity for climate justi ..2 hours ago
-
UK economy slows, hitting government growth plans6 minutes ago
-
No sign of French convict six months after deadly ambush on prison van3 hours ago
-
US finalizes up to $6.6 bn funding for chip giant TSMC3 hours ago
-
Fire in Spanish care home kills 10, injures two3 hours ago
-
Croatian PM fires health minister suspected of graft3 hours ago
-
EU sees eurozone growth ticking up in 2025 but risks loom3 hours ago
-
Heavy strikes hit south Beirut after Israel evacuation call5 minutes ago
-
Croatian PM fires health minister suspected of graft4 hours ago
-
Rebels in Germany's SPD look to defence minister to rescue party4 hours ago