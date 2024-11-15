Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM

IsDB organizes high-level event at COP29 in Baku

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) organized a high-level event on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, where it reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening climate-resilient water infrastructure across its member countries.

The event at the IsDB pavilion at COP29, titled "Unlocking Financing for Climate-Resilient Water Investments in IsDB Member Countries”, brought together government leaders, ministers, and key stakeholders to address the urgent need for innovative financing to support sustainable water solutions.

IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser highlighted that the bank has invested over $9 billion in water-related projects, including water and sanitation infrastructure, hydro-power, flood protection, and climate-resilient irrigation.

He emphasized that the IsDB’s strategy goes beyond traditional financing to enhancing partnerships with governments, the private sector, and development agencies to promote innovation in climate-smart water management, research, and capacity building.

Participants at the event stressed the importance of intensive work to unlock financing, harness innovation, and develop infrastructure that meets the needs of regions vulnerable to climate change, underlying in this regard IsDB’s strategies that aim to build resilience and enhance food and water security.

