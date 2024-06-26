IsDB Participates In OPEC Fund For International Development Forum
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 06:32 PM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) participated in the work of the 3rd development forum of the OPEC Fund for International Development, under the slogan “Collaborate for Impact."
The forum seeks to achieve sustainable development, support developing countries, and address current global development challenges.
The forum took place with the participation of several banks, development funds, and stakeholders in the Austrian capital, Vienna.
IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser stressed during his participation at the forum the importance of strengthening cooperation and establishing strong partnerships to promote sustainable development in member states and others around the world.
The two- day forum discusses three main aspects, including boosting institutional capabilities, means to accelerate investment in smart infrastructure, and developing human capital.
