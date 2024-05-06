IsDB President honored with Grand Commander of Order of Gambia

(@FahadShabbir)

Banjul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The President of the Republic of Gambia Adama Barrow awarded the highest national honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of The Gambia, to the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser in recognition of his efforts, leadership role, and contributions to development in The Gambia. The ceremony took place in the capital, Banjul.

Al-Jasser stated, "This honor reflects our collective efforts in the IsDB Group towards sustainable development and prosperity, and confirms our mission to promote economic growth and solidarity among member states and beyond.

We are very grateful for this recognition, which supports our common dedication to achieving economic growth and sustainable development."

Over the past four decades, the IsDB has allocated more than USD 1.18 billion to support development initiatives in The Gambia through 162 operations and initiatives, with the aim of creating a self-sufficient society capable of facing future challenges.