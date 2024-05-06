Open Menu

IsDB President Honored With Grand Commander Of Order Of Gambia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM

IsDB President honored with Grand Commander of Order of Gambia

The President of the Republic of Gambia Adama Barrow awarded the highest national honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of The Gambia, to the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser in recognition of his efforts, leadership role, and contributions to development in The Gambia

Banjul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The President of the Republic of Gambia Adama Barrow awarded the highest national honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of The Gambia, to the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser in recognition of his efforts, leadership role, and contributions to development in The Gambia. The ceremony took place in the capital, Banjul.

Al-Jasser stated, "This honor reflects our collective efforts in the IsDB Group towards sustainable development and prosperity, and confirms our mission to promote economic growth and solidarity among member states and beyond.

We are very grateful for this recognition, which supports our common dedication to achieving economic growth and sustainable development."

Over the past four decades, the IsDB has allocated more than USD 1.18 billion to support development initiatives in The Gambia through 162 operations and initiatives, with the aim of creating a self-sufficient society capable of facing future challenges.

Related Topics

Bank Banjul Barrow Gambia United States Dollars Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan's progress on tobacco taxation still fall ..

Pakistan's progress on tobacco taxation still falls short of WHO guidelines

23 minutes ago
 Man involved in supplying narcotics to students he ..

Man involved in supplying narcotics to students held with 1.48kg hashish

31 minutes ago
 Britain's King Charles III marks first anniversary ..

Britain's King Charles III marks first anniversary of coronation

31 minutes ago
 Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with Govt ..

Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with Govt over privatization issue

31 minutes ago
 Crackdown against power thieves intensified in Der ..

Crackdown against power thieves intensified in Dera

31 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open cour ..

Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paroa Tehsil

29 minutes ago
Simplification of tax collection, better liaison b ..

Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officia ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan's satellite mission ICUBE-Qamar milestone ..

Pakistan's satellite mission ICUBE-Qamar milestone in space tech development: Gu ..

31 minutes ago
 French Ambassador lauds Pakistan's role in regiona ..

French Ambassador lauds Pakistan's role in regional stability

31 minutes ago
 Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" ..

Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" rekindles passion for national ..

41 minutes ago
 President Zardari arrives in Quetta

President Zardari arrives in Quetta

41 minutes ago
 Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World