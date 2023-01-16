IsDB Vice President Receives UN ESCWA Executive Secretary

The Vice-President of operations at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Dr. Mansur Mukhtar received in Jeddah today the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), Dr. Rola Dashti

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):The Vice-President of operations at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Dr. Mansur Mukhtar received in Jeddah today the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), Dr. Rola Dashti.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on strengthening the cooperation between the two institutions. Discussions also covered bilateral current work and new engagements.