UrduPoint.com

IsDB Vice President Receives UN ESCWA Executive Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 05:51 PM

IsDB Vice President Receives UN ESCWA Executive Secretary

The Vice-President of operations at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Dr. Mansur Mukhtar received in Jeddah today the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), Dr. Rola Dashti

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):The Vice-President of operations at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Dr. Mansur Mukhtar received in Jeddah today the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), Dr. Rola Dashti.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on strengthening the cooperation between the two institutions. Discussions also covered bilateral current work and new engagements.

Related Topics

United Nations Jeddah Bank Asia

Recent Stories

PPP succeeds over 100 UCs during 2nd phase of LG p ..

PPP succeeds over 100 UCs during 2nd phase of LG polls: Saeed Ghani

16 seconds ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs 2,800 to Rs 184,500 per ..

Gold prices decline by Rs 2,800 to Rs 184,500 per tola

18 seconds ago
 Nadeem paved way for senior actors to get favourit ..

Nadeem paved way for senior actors to get favourite remuneration

19 seconds ago
 Notices issued to eight flour mills over violation ..

Notices issued to eight flour mills over violation

2 minutes ago
 Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

15 minutes ago
 The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) ap ..

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves 9 uplift schemes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.