Open Menu

IsDP President Inspects Facilities Implementing Adahi Project

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 07:27 PM

IsDP President inspects facilities implementing Adahi project

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser has inspected the operating facilities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Project for the Utilization of Sacrificial Animals (Adahi) to ensure their readiness to implement pilgrims' sacrifice rituals, which begin on the tenth day of Dul-Hijjah and continue until the sunset of the third day of Tashreeq

Arafat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ):Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser has inspected the operating facilities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Project for the Utilization of Sacrificial Animals (Adahi) to ensure their readiness to implement pilgrims' sacrifice rituals, which begin on the tenth day of Dul-Hijjah and continue until the sunset of the third day of Tashreeq.

Al Jasser was briefed on operational plans for the project, from implementing the pilgrims' sacrifice rituals to distributing the sacrificial meat to eligible beneficiaries.

He urged employees implementing the project to comply with all health, technical, and Sharia requirements and cooperate with Hajj missions.

More than 30,000 workers in various administrative, security, medical, engineering, and technical fields are working on the Adahi project, supported by significant infrastructure and operating facilities with record implementation levels and a capacity of 1 million sheep to be slaughtered and distributed on the due date.

Related Topics

Hajj Bank Saudi Arabia All From Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrif ..

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrificial meat to 4,200 families

11 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

10 minutes ago
 Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: N ..

Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: No Russian Citizen Subject to E ..

17 minutes ago
 EU moves closer to launching digital euro

EU moves closer to launching digital euro

19 minutes ago
 Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Az ..

Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Azha

17 minutes ago
 City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Az ..

City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Azha

17 minutes ago
UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Hel ..

UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Help Businesses Reduce Carbon Emi ..

15 minutes ago
 One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized i ..

One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized in Iran Due to Dust Storm - Off ..

16 minutes ago
 CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid ..

CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid holidays

16 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 sacrificial goats among orpha ..

16 minutes ago
 Admin sealed plant polluting environment

Admin sealed plant polluting environment

16 minutes ago
 Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges ..

Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges in NYC Subway Chokehold Death ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World