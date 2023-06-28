IsDP President inspects facilities implementing Adahi project

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser has inspected the operating facilities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Project for the Utilization of Sacrificial Animals (Adahi) to ensure their readiness to implement pilgrims' sacrifice rituals, which begin on the tenth day of Dul-Hijjah and continue until the sunset of the third day of Tashreeq

Arafat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ):Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser has inspected the operating facilities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Project for the Utilization of Sacrificial Animals (Adahi) to ensure their readiness to implement pilgrims' sacrifice rituals, which begin on the tenth day of Dul-Hijjah and continue until the sunset of the third day of Tashreeq.

Al Jasser was briefed on operational plans for the project, from implementing the pilgrims' sacrifice rituals to distributing the sacrificial meat to eligible beneficiaries.

He urged employees implementing the project to comply with all health, technical, and Sharia requirements and cooperate with Hajj missions.

More than 30,000 workers in various administrative, security, medical, engineering, and technical fields are working on the Adahi project, supported by significant infrastructure and operating facilities with record implementation levels and a capacity of 1 million sheep to be slaughtered and distributed on the due date.