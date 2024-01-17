ISESCO Executive Council Meeting Opens In Jeddah
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The 44th session of the Islamic World Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ISESCO) Executive Council was held in Jeddah on Tuesday.
Governor of Jeddah Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, several ambassadors and ministers, and representatives of 54 member states of the organization attended the event, hosted by the Saudi National Commission for education, Culture and Science (SNCECS).
In an opening speech, SNCECS Secretary-General Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Bulaihad referred to the historical, Islamic, and archaeological landmarks in and around Jeddah, and to the fact that its seaport,the largest and most important Islamic and commercial hub on the Red Sea coast, plays great importance in the traffic of pilgrims.
Speaking next, ISESCO Director-General Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik addressed the status of the city of Jeddah as the gateway and the torch of pilgrims leading them to the Two Holy Mosques.
The audience then watched a pictorial presentation entitled “Caravans," which dealt with ancient civilizational, commercial, and Hajj routes, coming from all corners of the world to meet in the Arabian Peninsula. In five panels, the presentation showcased Hajj routes in the Arabian Peninsula, the Levant, and Iraq; the roads of Asia; the roads of Africa; and the painting depicted “The Whole World, The World Together,” referring to the meeting of human groups in the land of Hijaz.
The delegations toured the historic city of Jeddah registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List and on the ISESCO List of Heritage in the Islamic World during which they were briefed on the city’s cultural heritage and historical insight.
The Kingdom's hosting of the event comes within the framework of the pioneering role that the Kingdom plays in leading and directing international organizations based on its pivotal position culturally and strategically in the Islamic world.
