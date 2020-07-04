ISF Approves 11 Projects for 8 OIC Member States

As part of the continuous support provided by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), one of its subsidiary bodies, to the emergency sectors, universities, hospitals, and schools in Member States, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary-General, has approved funds for eleven projects in eight Member States

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020) As part of the continuous support provided by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), one of its subsidiary bodies, to the emergency sectors, universities, hospitals, and schools in Member States, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary-General, has approved funds for eleven projects in eight Member States.

The ISF's Executive Director, Mr. Ibrahim Al-Khuzaim, stated that the approved projects included educational, health, and social sectors, noting that the 63rd and 64th Sessions of the ISF's Permanent Council had endorsed those projects.

Yemen, Niger, Palestine, Uganda, Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Egypt, and Afghanistan have been the beneficiaries of the recent development aid.

It is worth noting that the ISF's vision is to advance the intellectual and moral level of the Islamic peoples and provide material assistance to Muslim societies to support them socially and culturally. The ISF also provides urgent humanitarian assistance to Muslim countries and societies exposed to disasters and crises.

This aid reflects the OIC's solidarity with these countries and the ISF's interest in achieving human development and raising the level of Muslims in the world in addition to developing human capabilities in social, economic, educational, cultural, and health fields.