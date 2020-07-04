UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISF Approves 11 Projects For 8 OIC Member States

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 02:53 PM

ISF Approves 11 Projects for 8 OIC Member States

As part of the continuous support provided by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), one of its subsidiary bodies, to the emergency sectors, universities, hospitals, and schools in Member States, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary-General, has approved funds for eleven projects in eight Member States

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020) As part of the continuous support provided by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), one of its subsidiary bodies, to the emergency sectors, universities, hospitals, and schools in Member States, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary-General, has approved funds for eleven projects in eight Member States.

The ISF's Executive Director, Mr. Ibrahim Al-Khuzaim, stated that the approved projects included educational, health, and social sectors, noting that the 63rd and 64th Sessions of the ISF's Permanent Council had endorsed those projects.

Yemen, Niger, Palestine, Uganda, Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Egypt, and Afghanistan have been the beneficiaries of the recent development aid.

It is worth noting that the ISF's vision is to advance the intellectual and moral level of the Islamic peoples and provide material assistance to Muslim societies to support them socially and culturally. The ISF also provides urgent humanitarian assistance to Muslim countries and societies exposed to disasters and crises.

This aid reflects the OIC's solidarity with these countries and the ISF's interest in achieving human development and raising the level of Muslims in the world in addition to developing human capabilities in social, economic, educational, cultural, and health fields.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Palestine Egypt Niger Nigeria Uganda Moral Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

3 minutes ago

Pakistanis donates Rs 5.9 m through Careem Super A ..

15 minutes ago

Open Skies Treaty May Collapse in Domino Effect if ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign dignitaries, EU envoys offer condolence ov ..

4 minutes ago

13 outlaws arrested in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

15 arrested, weapons seized in Mianwali

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.