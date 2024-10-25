Open Menu

Ishaq Dar Meets Lesotho's Prime Minister, Ghana's FM On Sidelines Of Commonwealth (HOGM)

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Ishaq Dar meets Lesotho's Prime Minister, Ghana's FM on sidelines of Commonwealth (HOGM)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Sam Matekane, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa

APIA (Samoa) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Sam Matekane, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the friendly ties between Pakistan and Lesotho anchored in shared values, mutual trust and cooperation at international fora.

They expressed their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties and broaden cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, culture and people-to-people contacts.

In another meeting, the deputy prime minister held a meeting with Shirley Ayorker Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Republic of Ghana on the sidelines of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia.

Noting the upward trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ghana, Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Ayorker expressed their resolve to further strengthen friendly ties underpinned by shared values, mutual trust and cooperation at international fora.

They agreed to enhance further cooperation in diverse fields especially trade, Investment and education. Deputy Prime Minister invited Ghana to open a resident Mission in Islamabad further bolstering mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Ghana's Foreign Minister congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on election of Pakistan as the non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-2026.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister United Nations Education Ishaq Dar Apia Samoa Ghana Lesotho Government

Recent Stories

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

4 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

29 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

29 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

37 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

51 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

56 minutes ago
BHP, Vale agree to pay $30bn compensation for Braz ..

BHP, Vale agree to pay $30bn compensation for Brazil dam disaster

1 minute ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitatio ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitation of NJHPP

1 minute ago
 Govt taking steps to gain rapid economic progress: ..

Govt taking steps to gain rapid economic progress: Malik

1 minute ago
 Verstappen says 'definitely' his intention to rema ..

Verstappen says 'definitely' his intention to remain at Red Bull

1 minute ago
 Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s ..

Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s mother

1 minute ago
 2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World