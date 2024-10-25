- Home
- Ishaq Dar meets Lesotho's Prime Minister, Ghana's FM on sidelines of Commonwealth (HOGM)
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Sam Matekane, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa
The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the friendly ties between Pakistan and Lesotho anchored in shared values, mutual trust and cooperation at international fora.
They expressed their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties and broaden cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, culture and people-to-people contacts.
In another meeting, the deputy prime minister held a meeting with Shirley Ayorker Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Republic of Ghana on the sidelines of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia.
Noting the upward trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ghana, Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Ayorker expressed their resolve to further strengthen friendly ties underpinned by shared values, mutual trust and cooperation at international fora.
They agreed to enhance further cooperation in diverse fields especially trade, Investment and education. Deputy Prime Minister invited Ghana to open a resident Mission in Islamabad further bolstering mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.
Ghana's Foreign Minister congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on election of Pakistan as the non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-2026.
