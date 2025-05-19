Open Menu

Ishaq Dar's Visit Reflects Islamabad's Importance Attached To Developing China-Pakistan Relations: China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar's visit to China reflects Pakistan Government importance attached to developing China-Pakistan relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Monday.

"China and Pakistan are all weather strategic cooperative partners. The two countries maintain close, high-level exchange and cooperation," she said during her regular briefing while commenting on Ishaq Dar's three-day official visit to China.

The spokesperson said that China stands ready to work with Pakistan to further deliver on the importance of understandings between the leaders, enhance strategic communication and deepen exchange and cooperation so as to advance the bilateral relations and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with shared future in the new era.

On the India-Pakistan situation, she said that China has stated its position for multiple times and added, "We will continue to maintain communication with both sides and play a constructive role for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire between the two countries, and maintaining regional peace and stability.

In response to a question, Mao Ning said, "I want to tell you that India and Pakistan are both China's important neighbor. China attaches, all along, great importance to China-India and China-Pakistan relations."

The Chinese side is committed to the philosophy and principle of good neighborliness with neighboring countries.

Since the strains in India-Pakistan relations, China, all along, adopted an objective and fair position and calls for two countries to exercise restraint and calm and prevent further escalation of situation.

"We welcome and support the realized ceasefire between the two countries and are ready to play a constructive role of realizing lasting and comprehensive ceasefire between the two countries and maintaining regional peace and stability," she added.

APP/asg

