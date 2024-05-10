Ishaque Dar visit to China important part of institutional exchanges: Lin Jian

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar's first official visit to China from May 13-16 is an important part of the institutional exchanges between the foreign ministries of Pakistan and China, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lin Jian said on Friday.

Ishaq Dar will pay an official visit to China and hold the fifth round of the Foreign Minister-Level China-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue from May13 to 16, he announced during his regular briefing held here.

Dar was invited by Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, Lin said.

Evaluating the current China-Pakistan relations, the spokesperson said, The visit is Dar first official visit to China after he assumed the post of deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan, and is also an important part of the institutional exchanges between the two foreign ministries.

He said, China is willing to work with the Pakistani side to take this visit as an opportunity to further implement the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries.

Terming China and Pakistan as all-weather strategic partners and ironclad friends, he said, in recent years, the two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges and exchanges at all levels, joined hands to cope with changes in the international and regional situation, deepened mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, and pushed forward the China-Pakistan friendship, which has become stronger over the years.

After the completion of the elections in Pakistan this year, President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Chairman Zhao Leji sent congratulatory messages to the Pakistani leaders at the first opportunity, expressing China sincere congratulations and good wishes, he added.

The spokesperson said, the Chinese side is willing to carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, strengthen strategic communication and coordination, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, create an upgraded version of the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, continue to deepen the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and accelerate the construction of a closer community of destiny between China and Pakistan in the new era.

APP/asg