ISIS Planning Terrorist Attack In UK - Iraqi General

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISIS Planning Terrorist Attack in UK - Iraqi General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Iraqi counter-terrorism forces have found during a recent raid information indicating that the Islamic State (ISIS, terrorist group banned in Russia) is planning a major terrorist attack in the United Kingdom, Col. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi, the head of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, said on Wednesday.

"We discovered that the UK is the next target outside Iraq ... I can tell you that from the information we found at the site of one of our recent raids the next intended terror attack will be in the United Kingdom," the Iraqi general told The Mirror newspaper.

Al-Saadi reportedly added that the UK government had already been warned of the threat. Western intelligence services are currently working to prevent the intended attack by terrorists who are UK citizens, the Iraqi general said.

The Mirror also reported that a unit of the UK special forces would soon go to Iraq to train their colleagues to fight terrorism.

At least five ISIS leaders have been killed in Iraq in recent weeks, the report added.

