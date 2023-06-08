UrduPoint.com

ISIS Remains Active Threat Despite Severe Losses Of Leadership, Territory - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 08:47 PM

The Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) remains an active threat despite severe losses of its leadership and territories taken by the international coalition to defeat the terrorist group, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

"While our coalition has taken back the territory that ISIS wants controlled, and inflicted severe losses on his leadership, ISIS nonetheless remains an active threat," Blinken said during a joint press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia when asked about the human rights in the country.

Earlier in the day, the United States designated two leaders of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) as global terrorists, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Thursday.

The two designated leaders of the terrorist group are Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay'I, the Iraq-based ISIS GDP Bilad al-Rafidayn Office emir, and Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn 'Ali al-Mainuki, the Sahel-based IS GDP al-Furqan Office senior leader, according to the statement.

