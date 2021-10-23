UrduPoint.com

Iskander-E System Showed Unprecedented Accuracy During Foreign Customer's Firing - Rostec

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) The Russian-made Iskander-E mobile short-range ballistic missile system has demonstrated unprecedented accuracy during the firing organized by a foreign customer, the industrial director of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, Bekkhan Ozdoev, told Sputnik.

The missile hit the crosswire of the square target with the side of 30 meters (98 feet) which was located at a distance of 180 kilometers (111 miles) from the launch site.

"The firing was held at the territory of a foreign customer.

The ballistic missile launched by the system covered 180 kilometers and precisely hit the target's crossline, which was confirmed by cameras installed around the target," Ozdoev said.

Generals of the customer country attended the missile launch and applauded after the target had been hit.

Iskander-E is a mobile short-range ballistic missile system designed to destroy a wide variety of ground targets at a range of up to 300 kilometers.

