UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iskander To Be Russian Missile Forces' Main Weapon At Least Until 2030 - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Iskander to Be Russian Missile Forces' Main Weapon at Least Until 2030 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian operational tactical missile systems Iskander-M will remain the main weapon of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces and Artillery, its chief, Lt. Gen. Mikhail Matveyevsky, said.

"Iskander-M will meet modern requirements for quite a long time and will remain the main one in the Missile Forces and Artilleryy at least until 2030," Matveyevsky said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to the offical, Iskander-M is capable of using both aeroballistic and cruise missiles. At the same time, the general noted that the modernization potential of the system has been realized by less than half.

There is sufficient scientific potential in Russia to create a new system to replace the Iskander system, Matveyevsky added.

Related Topics

Russia Same Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE bans visit visas, entry permits for Pakistanis

20 seconds ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

2 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

2 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

2 hours ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.