Iskander to Be Russian Missile Forces' Main Weapon at Least Until 2030 - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian operational tactical missile systems Iskander-M will remain the main weapon of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces and Artillery, its chief, Lt. Gen. Mikhail Matveyevsky, said.

"Iskander-M will meet modern requirements for quite a long time and will remain the main one in the Missile Forces and Artilleryy at least until 2030," Matveyevsky said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to the offical, Iskander-M is capable of using both aeroballistic and cruise missiles. At the same time, the general noted that the modernization potential of the system has been realized by less than half.

There is sufficient scientific potential in Russia to create a new system to replace the Iskander system, Matveyevsky added.