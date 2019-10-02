Islamabad Appeals to US Congress to Steer Kashmir Resolution - Pakistan-Run Region Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Islamabad is asking US Congress to steer a resolution on Kashmir, Masood Khan, who heads Pakistan administered Kashmir, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I have met some congressmen, congresswomen also, and what we are expecting is we are appealing to the US Congress leadership is to hold a debate on Kashmir, to move and steer a resolution on Kashmir," Khan who is currently on a visit in Washington said.

"There should be hearings in the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee because this issue is very important."

India and Pakistan have fought for control over the Kashmir region since the end of British rule in 1947.