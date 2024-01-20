Islamic Affairs: 347,646 People Converted To Islam Throughout The Kingdom
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawa, and Guidance has announced that over the past five years, 347,646 men and women have converted to islam through the Ministry's 423 foreign preachers and 457 Dawah societies located in various regions throughout the Kingdom.
According to a report released by the ministry, the number of people converting to Islam has been steadily increasing.
There were 21,654 new converts in 2019, 41,441 in 2020, 27,333 in 2021, 93,899 in 2022, and 163,319 last year. These efforts are part of the ministry's ongoing work to invite non-Muslims to learn about Islam, spread its tolerant values, and dispel any doubts or misconceptions about the religion.
