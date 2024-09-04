Islamic Affairs Minister meets with Mauritian Ambassador to the Kingdom

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh met here on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to the Kingdom Showkutally Soodhun

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh met here on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to the Kingdom Showkutally Soodhun.

The two officials discussed topics of common interest, particularly issues concerning Islamic affairs.