Islamic Affairs Minister Meets With Mauritian Ambassador To The Kingdom
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh met here on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to the Kingdom Showkutally Soodhun
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh met here on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to the Kingdom Showkutally Soodhun.
The two officials discussed topics of common interest, particularly issues concerning Islamic affairs.
Recent Stories
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
NAB arrests two high-profile accused in investment fraud scam
Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in-law tomorrow
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium
FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border ..
41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year
IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs
First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships
Global labour income share falls, inequality increases: ILO
Police granted time to recover citizen
More Stories From World
-
First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC16 minutes ago
-
Global labour income share falls, inequality increases: ILO13 minutes ago
-
Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued support for Kashmiri rights13 minutes ago
-
Spain PM appoints minister as new central bank chief2 minutes ago
-
Wheelchair fencing star Bebe Vio shocked in Paralympics semi-final5 minutes ago
-
GDNC seizes 236 Kg of cocaine hidden in banana shipment5 minutes ago
-
British hiker found dead, another missing in Spain's Mallorca after storm11 minutes ago
-
US trade deficit widest in two years on imports surge2 minutes ago
-
Deadly strike hits Ukraine's Lviv as Zelensky confirms reshuffle2 hours ago
-
Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian demo in Denmark3 hours ago
-
Government reshuffled because 'we need new energy': Zelensky3 hours ago
-
Grenfell inferno 'culmination of decades of failure': UK inquiry4 hours ago