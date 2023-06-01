Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of Islamic affairs with Azerbaijan's Head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations (SCWRA) Mubariz Gurbanli

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of Islamic affairs with Azerbaijan's Head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations (SCWRA) Mubariz Gurbanli.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in explaining Islamic moderation and tolerance and confronting extremist ideology and terrorism.

According to the MoU, the two countries will seek to exchange information and expertise in Islamic affairs within the regulations and systems in force.

The MoU also stipulates holding conferences, seminars, and meetings, coordinating efforts, and unifying positions between the two countries' delegations in Islamic conferences and seminars.

The two countries will also enhance cooperation to unify their positions in international forums and organizations and exchange research and recommendations.

Under its wise leadership, the Kingdom opens horizons for global cooperation to achieve the goals of disseminating the principles of moderation and confronting extremist thought, hatred, and all causes of terrorism and extremism, Dr. Al-Sheikh said.

The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs praised cooperation with the Azerbaijani Republic regarding Islamic action.

He also lauded the continuous discussions and understanding between the two countries to achieve cooperation in areas that promote the exchange of their expertise regarding the training of scholars and the spread of moderation.

Gurbanli praised the pioneering role played by the Kingdom in serving Islam and Muslims around the world and strengthening partnerships to spread moderate Islam.

He also hailed the deep bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the Azerbaijan and the common aspiration to deepen these ties in all fields, including Islamic affairs, mosques service, and Dawah, based on moderate thought.