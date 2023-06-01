UrduPoint.com

Islamic Affairs Ministry, Azerbaijan's SCWRA Sign MoU On Islamic Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Islamic Affairs ministry, Azerbaijan's SCWRA sign MoU on Islamic affairs

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of Islamic affairs with Azerbaijan's Head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations (SCWRA) Mubariz Gurbanli

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of Islamic affairs with Azerbaijan's Head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations (SCWRA) Mubariz Gurbanli.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in explaining Islamic moderation and tolerance and confronting extremist ideology and terrorism.

According to the MoU, the two countries will seek to exchange information and expertise in Islamic affairs within the regulations and systems in force.

The MoU also stipulates holding conferences, seminars, and meetings, coordinating efforts, and unifying positions between the two countries' delegations in Islamic conferences and seminars.

The two countries will also enhance cooperation to unify their positions in international forums and organizations and exchange research and recommendations.

Under its wise leadership, the Kingdom opens horizons for global cooperation to achieve the goals of disseminating the principles of moderation and confronting extremist thought, hatred, and all causes of terrorism and extremism, Dr. Al-Sheikh said.

The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs praised cooperation with the Azerbaijani Republic regarding Islamic action.

He also lauded the continuous discussions and understanding between the two countries to achieve cooperation in areas that promote the exchange of their expertise regarding the training of scholars and the spread of moderation.

Gurbanli praised the pioneering role played by the Kingdom in serving Islam and Muslims around the world and strengthening partnerships to spread moderate Islam.

He also hailed the deep bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the Azerbaijan and the common aspiration to deepen these ties in all fields, including Islamic affairs, mosques service, and Dawah, based on moderate thought.

Related Topics

World Exchange Saudi Azerbaijan Muslim All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relati ..

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relating to corporate tax for free z ..

5 minutes ago
 MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financi ..

MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financing to investors in industrial ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. 'Uncomfortable' With Envoy's Claim of ..

Biden Admin. 'Uncomfortable' With Envoy's Claim of South Africa Arming Russia - ..

11 minutes ago
 PSO to sponsor top ranked Army's Ibrahim in Nation ..

PSO to sponsor top ranked Army's Ibrahim in National, International Squash event ..

9 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Inno ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Innovate for Sustainable World’ ..

35 minutes ago
 flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

Flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.