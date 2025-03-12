Open Menu

Islamic Affairs Ministry Concludes Quran Competition In Guinea

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Islamic Affairs Ministry Concludes Quran Competition in Guinea

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The final rounds of the 43rd National Quran Memorization and Recitation Competition in Guinea concluded after six days of competition, with 250 contestants vying for top honors in eight categories, and 24 announced winners.

The competition, launched by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, reflects the Kingdom's commitment to promoting the Quran worldwide.

Recent Stories

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

31 minutes ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

55 minutes ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, R ..

UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

12 hours ago
 EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territ ..

EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

13 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

13 hours ago

More Stories From World