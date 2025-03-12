Islamic Affairs Ministry Concludes Quran Competition In Guinea
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The final rounds of the 43rd National Quran Memorization and Recitation Competition in Guinea concluded after six days of competition, with 250 contestants vying for top honors in eight categories, and 24 announced winners.
The competition, launched by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, reflects the Kingdom's commitment to promoting the Quran worldwide.
