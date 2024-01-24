Islamic Affairs Ministry concludes Quran,Sunnah competition in Nigeria

Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Quran and Prophet's Sunnah competition concluded in the Republic of Nigeria after being organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the religious attache in the

embassy of the Kingdom in Nigeria, in collaboration with As-sunnah academy of

Dawah and Research in Kwara State.

The closing ceremony took place in the official events hall of the Kwara State premises, attended by various government officials, preachers, and students of knowledge.

A total of 62 participants,

including 34 males and 28 females, took part in the competition, representing 33

Islamic schools and institutes from across Kwara State.

Among them, 18 participants emerged as winners, with three winners at each level of the

competition. Each winner, male or female, received valuable cash prizes, while

other participants were honored with appreciation awards.