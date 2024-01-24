Islamic Affairs Ministry Concludes Quran,Sunnah Competition In Nigeria
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Quran and Prophet's Sunnah competition concluded in the Republic of Nigeria after being organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the religious attache in the
embassy of the Kingdom in Nigeria, in collaboration with As-sunnah academy of
Dawah and Research in Kwara State.
The closing ceremony took place in the official events hall of the Kwara State premises, attended by various government officials, preachers, and students of knowledge.
A total of 62 participants,
including 34 males and 28 females, took part in the competition, representing 33
Islamic schools and institutes from across Kwara State.
Among them, 18 participants emerged as winners, with three winners at each level of the
competition. Each winner, male or female, received valuable cash prizes, while
other participants were honored with appreciation awards.
Recent Stories
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..
More Stories From World
-
China's Hebei reports 7.4 pct foreign trade value increase in 20237 minutes ago
-
China creates over 12 million urban jobs in 20237 minutes ago
-
China's automobile manufacturing industry expands steadily in Jan.-Nov. 20238 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mostly up, Hong Kong boosted by Alibaba rally8 minutes ago
-
German train drivers begin longest-ever strike8 minutes ago
-
Netflix adds 13.1M subscribers in 4th quarter8 minutes ago
-
Australia face Covid, weather obstacles in second West Indies Test28 minutes ago
-
Dutch tech firm ASML says profits, sales jump in 202328 minutes ago
-
Trump closes in on Biden rematch after New Hampshire win38 minutes ago
-
Saudi Director General of Narcotics Control meets Tajikistan Director of the Criminal Investigation ..48 minutes ago
-
Saudi G20 Sherpa holds workshop for Kingdom’s participation in 2024 meetings58 minutes ago
-
Saudi Energy Minister meets Bulgaria Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister58 minutes ago