Open Menu

Islamic Affairs Ministry Receives 460 Pilgrims From 47 Countries Within Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Guests Program

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Islamic Affairs Ministry Receives 460 Pilgrims from 47 Countries Within Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Dawah, and Guidance continues to welcome guests as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit.

This initiative, carried out and supervised by the ministry, is in accordance with the royal order to host 2,322 male and female Hajj pilgrims from 88 countries.

Today, the program welcomed 460 Hajj pilgrims from 47 countries, bringing the total to 494 pilgrims from 51 countries.

These guests benefit from a comprehensive system of services provided by the ministry to ensure they can perform Hajj rituals easily and conveniently.

The ministry aims to reflect a dignified image of moderate Islamic awareness, highlight the efforts of the wise leadership in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and employ all possible means to facilitate the performance of Hajj and Umrah rituals and visits to the Two Holy Mosques for large numbers of Muslims who are influential in their communities.

Related Topics

Hajj Visit Male Saudi Arabia Muslim All From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India set 120-run target f ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India set 120-run target for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

14 hours ago
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

23 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

23 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

23 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

23 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

23 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

23 hours ago

More Stories From World