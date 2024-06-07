Open Menu

Islamic Affairs Ministry Receives Over 2,000 Pilgrims Crossing Oman's Empty Quarter

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Islamic Affairs Ministry receives over 2,000 pilgrims crossing Oman's Empty Quarter

Dammam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) As many as 2,390 male and female pilgrims arrived through the Empty Quarter crossing at the Saudi-Sultanate of Oman border.

Upon arrival, they were given logistic help and awareness lessons by officials of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, branch in the Eastern Province.

As part of its programs during this year’s Hajj season, the ministry distributed 2,400 identification barcodes for its applications, providing multilingual awareness and guidance content to facilitate the performance of rituals for pilgrims and provide them with the necessary assistance during their journey to the Holy Land.

Additionally, senior religious scholars delivered ten lessons and preaching speeches following the obligatory prayers performed at the Empty Quarter mosques. The lessons covered educating and guiding worshipers to increase their awareness of the provisions of the Hajj rituals.

