Islamic Affairs Ministry Receives Over 2,000 Pilgrims Crossing Oman's Empty Quarter
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Dammam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) As many as 2,390 male and female pilgrims arrived through the Empty Quarter crossing at the Saudi-Sultanate of Oman border.
Upon arrival, they were given logistic help and awareness lessons by officials of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, branch in the Eastern Province.
As part of its programs during this year’s Hajj season, the ministry distributed 2,400 identification barcodes for its applications, providing multilingual awareness and guidance content to facilitate the performance of rituals for pilgrims and provide them with the necessary assistance during their journey to the Holy Land.
Additionally, senior religious scholars delivered ten lessons and preaching speeches following the obligatory prayers performed at the Empty Quarter mosques. The lessons covered educating and guiding worshipers to increase their awareness of the provisions of the Hajj rituals.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From World
-
Three killed by strike on Russian-held Ukrainian city2 minutes ago
-
DR Congo trial over foiled 'coup' bid opens22 minutes ago
-
Euro 2024: Spain factfile32 minutes ago
-
Barca's Cubarsi among cuts for final Spain Euro 2024 squad32 minutes ago
-
Russian prosecutors seek French NGO worker's jailing pending trial42 minutes ago
-
Ivory Coast bets on solar in clean energy drive1 hour ago
-
Russian prosecutors seek French NGO worker's jailing pending trial1 hour ago
-
Yemen rebels detain aid workers, UN staff: aid group, diplomatic source1 hour ago
-
New loach species found in central Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Zelensky urges West to do more for 'fair peace' after D-Day2 hours ago
-
Celtics overpower Mavericks 107-89 in game one of NBA Finals3 hours ago
-
Kremlin says France ready for 'direct' role in Ukraine3 hours ago