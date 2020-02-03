Islamic Broadcasting Union’s Meeting Calls for Active Media Institutions

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said the OIC’s objectives set for 2025 require the existence of active media infrastructure in the member states, a view which he voiced in his statement to the fifth General Assembly meeting of the Islamic Broadcasting Union (IBU) which was held at the OIC General Secretariat on Thursday 30th January 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said the OIC’s objectives set for 2025 require the existence of active media infrastructure in the member states, a view which he voiced in his statement to the fifth General Assembly meeting of the Islamic Broadcasting Union (IBU) which was held at the OIC General Secretariat on Thursday 30th January 2020.



H.E. Mr. Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah, Minister of Media of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and current chairman of IBU, chaired the event and stated that the General Assembly meeting convened at a time when there was an ever increasing need to activate the institutions of joint Islamic action, particularly in the field of information, in order to face up to the rising wave of challenges, and to evolve a selected media discourse that would serve the common causes and advocate them for the world public opinion.



The OIC Secretary General’s statement to the meeting was delivered by Amb. Samir Bakr, Assistance Secretary General for Palestine and Al Quds Affairs. The statement noted that IBU, as one of the OIC’s main information organs, together with the Union of News Agencies of OIC Countries (UNA) and the other information organs, represented jointly an integrated information network whose roles converge towards developing an active information sector and a thriving Islamic solidarity.



Amb.

Yousef Aldobeay, Assistance Secretary General for political affairs had delivered the OIC Secretary General’s statement to the fourth meeting of IBU’s Executive Council which had convened earlier at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters.

The statement carried the message that IBU’s meeting came within an OIC institutional reform project which had been propounded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in his statement to the Islamic Summit held in Makkah Al Mukkarmah on 31st May 2019, highlighting the need to revamp the OIC and reform its organs so that it may be better able to deal with the various challenges.

Aldobeay indicated that the King’s call bore special meaning as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the host country, with its pioneering role in the Islamic world, had always been keen, under the care of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, to avail the OIC and its institutions of every support and every manner of assistance.