Islamic Cleric Says Iranian People Foiled Enemy Plots - Reports

(@imziishan)

Iranians have foiled enemy plots against the country in the recent upwelling of unrest, senior Iranian cleric Seyyed Ahmad Khatami said Friday at a sermon, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Iranians have foiled enemy plots against the country in the recent upwelling of unrest, senior Iranian cleric Seyyed Ahmad Khatami said Friday at a sermon, media reported.

The comments come on the back of a wave of protests that broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the sharp hike in gasoline prices. Some of the rallies, according to local media, were peaceful, while others resulted in violent clashes. There were casualties among both protesters and security forces.

According to President Hassan Rouhani, the protests were organized by the United States and Israel to undermine national security.

Speaking at Friday prayers in Tehran, Khatami said the US and Saudi Arabia admitted to planning and funding the riots, Iran's Mehr news agency reported. He provided no evidence for the claims.

Khatami referred to God's favor and the diligence of the Iranian people as having delivered Iran from insecurity, according to the agency.