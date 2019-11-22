UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic Cleric Says Iranian People Foiled Enemy Plots - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:45 PM

Islamic Cleric Says Iranian People Foiled Enemy Plots - Reports

Iranians have foiled enemy plots against the country in the recent upwelling of unrest, senior Iranian cleric Seyyed Ahmad Khatami said Friday at a sermon, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Iranians have foiled enemy plots against the country in the recent upwelling of unrest, senior Iranian cleric Seyyed Ahmad Khatami said Friday at a sermon, media reported.

The comments come on the back of a wave of protests that broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the sharp hike in gasoline prices. Some of the rallies, according to local media, were peaceful, while others resulted in violent clashes. There were casualties among both protesters and security forces.

According to President Hassan Rouhani, the protests were organized by the United States and Israel to undermine national security.

Speaking at Friday prayers in Tehran, Khatami said the US and Saudi Arabia admitted to planning and funding the riots, Iran's Mehr news agency reported. He provided no evidence for the claims.

Khatami referred to God's favor and the diligence of the Iranian people as having delivered Iran from insecurity, according to the agency.

Related Topics

Riots Israel Iran Tehran United States Saudi Arabia God Media From

Recent Stories

Spanish Rescuers Intercept 2 Boats With Irregular ..

48 seconds ago

Speakers call for joint efforts to address malnutr ..

51 seconds ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inaugurates NADR ..

53 seconds ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry host di ..

56 seconds ago

Labour Remains UK Youths' Favorite Despite Waning ..

8 minutes ago

'Chaos on roads not a sign of civilized nations': ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.