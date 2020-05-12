UrduPoint.com
Islamic Clerical Body Says Taliban Killed Religious Scholar In Central Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Islamic Clerical Body Says Taliban Killed Religious Scholar in Central Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Taliban movement killed Mawlawi Bahauddin, a religious scholar, in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, the head of the provincial Ulema Council, a government-funded but autonomous body of Muslim clerics, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The religious scholar was killed by Taliban because he said that the war in Afghanistan was against islam," Mawlawi Mohammad Ismail Rohani said.

According to the head of the Ulema Council, Bahauddin was gunned down in Ghazni's second district.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the incident.

