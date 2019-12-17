Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes its Seventh Session in Abu Dhabi

UrduPoint.com
Tue 17th December 2019

The Islamic Conference of Health Ministers (ICHM) concluded its seventh session today in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019) The Islamic Conference of Health Ministers (ICHM) concluded its seventh session today in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The conference was held from 15-17 December 2019.
The closing session featured progress presentations on the implementation of the OIC Health Strategic Program of Action 2014-2023 (OIC-HSPA).

Health ministers of the OIC member states reviewed the activities of the Islamic Advisory Group on Polio (IAG) and discussed expanding its mandate to be more aligned with the OIC-HSPA.
The ICHM’s seventh session concluded with the adoption of resolutions for healthy lifestyles, prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, health emergencies and disasters, mother and child health and nutrition, self-reliance in medicine and vaccine provision and production, advanced medical technologies, strengthening immunization services, addressing vaccine-hesitancy and the OIC-HSPA.


At its closing session, the conference adopted the composition of a Health Steering Committee for 2019-2021 with membership from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Mauritania, Chad, Turkey, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Sudan, in addition to the OIC General Secretariat, COMSTECH, SESRIC, IDB, ISESCO, WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization.
The OIC health ministers welcomed the offer by the Republic of Maldives to host the 8th session of the ICHM in 2021.

