UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic Cooperation Organization Backs Palestinian Cause After UAE, Israel Strike Deal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:22 PM

Islamic Cooperation Organization Backs Palestinian Cause After UAE, Israel Strike Deal

The head of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirmed member states' commitment to Palestinian statehood after the United Arab Emirates and Israel struck a deal on formal ties

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The head of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirmed member states' commitment to Palestinian statehood after the United Arab Emirates and Israel struck a deal on formal ties.

"It is at the heart of the OIC's joint Islamic action and the main consensus of all Member States, which all endeavor to end the Israeli occupation and help the Palestinian people realize their legitimate rights," Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The leader of the 57-nation organization said that any peace solution for the Middle East must take the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative as a springboard, with all its elements and natural sequence.

"The peace process is an indivisible whole and normalizing the relations between Member States and the Israeli occupation state will never take place until after the end of the Israeli occupation of the Arab and Palestinian lands," he added.

The US-brokered UAE-Israeli deal will see them exchange embassies in return for Israel suspending annexation of the occupied West Bank, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the plan was still on the table. Palestine condemned the pact as an act of betrayal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Israel Palestine Bank United Arab Emirates Middle East All Arab OIC

Recent Stories

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation among GCC ..

40 minutes ago

Mubadala, Kohlberg sign definitive agreement to ac ..

40 minutes ago

PML-N policies made local industrial production un ..

38 minutes ago

Cleanliness of Muharram processions routes directe ..

38 minutes ago

Three unknown assailants burnt to death a man in l ..

41 minutes ago

ISS Crew to Remain Isolated in Russian Segment for ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.