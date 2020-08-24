Islamic Cooperation Organization Backs Palestinian Cause After UAE, Israel Strike Deal

The head of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirmed member states' commitment to Palestinian statehood after the United Arab Emirates and Israel struck a deal on formal ties

"It is at the heart of the OIC's joint Islamic action and the main consensus of all Member States, which all endeavor to end the Israeli occupation and help the Palestinian people realize their legitimate rights," Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The leader of the 57-nation organization said that any peace solution for the Middle East must take the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative as a springboard, with all its elements and natural sequence.

"The peace process is an indivisible whole and normalizing the relations between Member States and the Israeli occupation state will never take place until after the end of the Israeli occupation of the Arab and Palestinian lands," he added.

The US-brokered UAE-Israeli deal will see them exchange embassies in return for Israel suspending annexation of the occupied West Bank, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the plan was still on the table. Palestine condemned the pact as an act of betrayal.