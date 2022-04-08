UrduPoint.com

Islamic Cultural Organization Says Cooperation With Russia Not Affected By Sanctions

Published April 08, 2022 | 09:18 PM

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) does not believe the sanctions which the West has introduced against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis will affect its ties with Russia, Raheel Qamar, head of science and technology sector at ICESCO, told Sputnik

"Not at all," Qamar said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium, when asked whether the cultural agency is concerned that the sanctions will have an impact on its cooperation with Russia.

The organization, he went on, believes very strongly in peace and advocates for peace across the globe.

"I think that is very important. Humanity needs to live in peace and respect each other so that we can get together and together we can advance to the next economic era where there would be a lot of technology and all that, and for sure, tremendous resources in those areas," Qamar stated.

ICESCO would prefer to be a "go-between" with Russia and other countries, he added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

