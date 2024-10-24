Open Menu

Islamic Development Bank President Meets With IFSB Secretary-General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser met here with Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) Secretary-General Dr. Ghiath Shabsigh on the sidelines of the 2024 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Washington.

The meetings are set to continue until October 27.

The two leaders discussed shared interests, focusing on enhancing technical assistance, promoting sukuk and green finance, increasing participation in development finance markets, and advancing regulatory frameworks for Islamic finance.

