Islamic Jihad Group Claims Responsibility For Shelling Israeli Territory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The Gaza Strip-based Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad has claimed responsibility for shelling Israeli territories with rockets on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Palestinian militants had fired 21 rockets into southern Israel and 13 of them had been intercepted.

"Al-Quds brigades claim responsibility for the shelling of Zionist settlements tonight, which occurred in response to the murder of martyr Muhammad al-Naim and ill-treatment of his body.

We will respond to any aggression," the organization said in a statement.

On Sunday morning, Israeli servicemen attacked a group of Palestinians, who were trying to plant a bomb at the border fence separating Israel and the enclave. The military said that this group had already tried to place explosives at the border with Israel in the past.

The body of one killed Palestinian was captured by the Israeli military with a bulldozer.

