Islamic Jihad Group Says 5 Militants Killed in Clashes With Israel Over 24 Hours

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Gaza-based Palestinian militants group Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said on Wednesday that five of its militants had been killed over the past 24 hours during an armed confrontation with Israeli forces.

"A total of five militants of the Islamic Jihad movement have been killed in the ongoing Israeli strikes targeting different locations of the enclave over the past 24 hours," PIJ said in a statement.

The confrontation between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a top PIJ commander, triggering a fierce response. More than 220 rockets were fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel from Gaza.

According to Gaza health authorities, as of now at least 16 Palestinians were killed and 50 were injured as a result of the escalation.