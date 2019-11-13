UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic Jihad Group Says 5 Militants Killed In Clashes With Israel Over 24 Hours

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

Islamic Jihad Group Says 5 Militants Killed in Clashes With Israel Over 24 Hours

Gaza-based Palestinian militants group Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said on Wednesday that five of its militants had been killed over the past 24 hours during an armed confrontation with Israeli forces

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Gaza-based Palestinian militants group Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said on Wednesday that five of its militants had been killed over the past 24 hours during an armed confrontation with Israeli forces.

"A total of five militants of the Islamic Jihad movement have been killed in the ongoing Israeli strikes targeting different locations of the enclave over the past 24 hours," PIJ said in a statement.

The confrontation between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a top PIJ commander, triggering a fierce response. More than 220 rockets were fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel from Gaza.

According to Gaza health authorities, as of now at least 16 Palestinians were killed and 50 were injured as a result of the escalation.

Related Topics

Injured Militants Israel Jihad Gaza From Top

Recent Stories

Dar Al-Arkan of Saudi Arabia lists US$600 million ..

21 minutes ago

Govt extends full cooperation to strengthen Pak-Hu ..

14 minutes ago

Police Suspect University in Hong Kong of Turning ..

2 minutes ago

Tesla's Decision to Build Factory Near Berlin Huge ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's state-run institute cuts 2020 economic g ..

2 minutes ago

Mozambique economy set to bounce back in 2020: IMF ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.