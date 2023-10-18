Open Menu

Islamic Jihad Says Israel Army Accusation Over Gaza Hospital Strike Is 'lies'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Islamic Jihad says Israel army accusation over Gaza hospital strike is 'lies'

Bande de Gaza, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Palestinian group Islamic Jihad on Wednesday described as "lies" the Israel army's accusations that it was responsible for a strike on a Gaza hospital that left hundreds dead.

At least 500 people were killed in an air strike on a hospital compound that sheltered the wounded and displaced from Israeli bombing, local health officials said Tuesday, prompting global condemnation and fury.

The Hamas-run health ministry claimed that Israel was behind the attack on the Ahil Arab hospital in central Gaza.

"The Zionist enemy is trying hard to evade its responsibility for the brutal massacre he committed by bombing the Baptist Arab National Hospital in Gaza through its usual fabrication of lies, and through pointing the finger of blame at the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine," it said in a statement Wednesday.

"We therefore affirm that the accusations put forward by the enemy are false and baseless," it added.

According to the statement, the hospital had been ordered to evacuate by Israel under threat of bombardment, and it was a bomb dropped by an Israeli army plane that caused the tragedy.

It said the hospital had "received public notice made global of evacuation under threat of bombing".

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Israel Palestine Condemnation Jihad Gaza From Arab

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

9 hours ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

9 hours ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

9 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

9 hours ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

9 hours ago
EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

9 hours ago
 Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, u ..

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is prai ..

9 hours ago
 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital com ..

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Hamas ministry

9 hours ago
 Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

9 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scor ..

Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains a ..

Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains about gag order

9 hours ago

More Stories From World