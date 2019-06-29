UrduPoint.com
Islamic Relief USA Donates Over $2.6Mln To UN Palestine Refugee Agency - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA) non-governmental organization contributed more than $2.6 million to support the work of aiding refugees in Palestine, the UN relief agency said in a press release.

"The contribution of US$ 2,670,000 will enable the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to implement the fourth phase of the 'Support to Vulnerable Children' project, by complimenting and building on the previous three phases," the release said on Friday.

The donation comes just three days after the UNRWA was able to mobilize more than $110 million with support of international donors at the pledging conference at the UN headquarters in New York.

The release explained that the project seeks to assist some 2,500 orphans and 700 children with disabilities, provide capacity-building and psychological support.

The UNRWA schools provide essential mental assistance to refugees experiencing economic challenges and trauma caused by the cycle of violence in the Gaza Strait.

The cash contribution made by the IRUSA will also enable Palestinian refugees to purchase food and non-food supplies, the release said. According to the UNRWA, 68 percent of households in Gaza face severe or moderate food insecurity due to limited job access in the area.

In May, UNRWA appealed for $1.2 billion in funds for the year 2019, with Krahenbuhl warning that the agency was experiencing a severe funding shortfall that could force it to halt its assistance in Gaza until mid-June.

