Islamic State, Al Qaeda Can 'Carve Out' New Caliphate in West Africa - ARFICOM Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Islamic State and Al Qaeda terror groups (banned in Russia) have the capability to create a caliphate in West Africa, commander of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Gen. Stephen Townsend said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"I do believe that if ISIS [Islamic State] and Al Qaeda can carve out a new Caliphate they will tend to do it in West Africa," Townsend told the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

Townsend explained that the two terror groups are at an advantage because most countries in the region lack capacity to maintain stability.

The AFRICOM commander also said Western countries do not coordinate with each other well enough in order to provide support to the countries of Western Africa.

"European-led, US-led efforts are insufficient and uncoordinated. If we do not turn this around in West Africa, I think it becomes growing threat in the region," Townsend said.

Both terror groups are on march in West Africa, Townsend added