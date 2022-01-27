Islamic State, Al-Qaeda Terror Groups Remain Real Challenge in Syria - NSC Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamic State and al-Qaeda terror groups (banned in Russia) remain a real challenge in Syria and for that reason US forces remain on the ground there, National Security Council Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk said on Thursday

"The ISIS (Islamic State), al-Qaeda challenge in Syria remains real. That is why we're there, that's why we have the US forces on the ground," McGurk said during an interview with the Carnegie Endowment.

On January 20, the Islamic State attacked the Al-Sina'a prison in Al-Hasakah in order to free captured terrorists detained at the facility.

Many terrorists managed to escape while others barricaded themselves inside the facility with hostages.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday reported that as many as 550 Islamic State terrorists surrendered during raids on barricaded buildings. Over 10,000 soldiers were mobilized to fight the terrorists with assistance of US-led international coalition support.

Russia requested on Wednesday that the UN Security Council convenes to discuss the recent Islamic State attacks in Syria over concerns about the overall security situation in the country.