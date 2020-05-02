UrduPoint.com
Islamic State Attacks Shia Militia Group In Iraq, 10 Dead - Iraqi Security Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 10:49 PM

Islamic State Attacks Shia Militia Group in Iraq, 10 Dead - Iraqi Security Service

Militants from the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have attacked positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a Shia armed militia operating in Iraq, in the province of Saladin, and killed 10 militants, the Iraqi security service said on Saturday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Militants from the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have attacked positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a Shia armed militia operating in Iraq, in the province of Saladin, and killed 10 militants, the Iraqi security service said on Saturday.

"Six fighters have been gunned down by militants from the IS during a late-night attack on a position of the Popular Mobilization Forces' 35th brigade in the Mukeshefah district in the Saladin province," the security service said in a statement.

Another three fighters were killed and four injured in a car explosion, on their way to the assaulted position. One more militant was shot by terrorists in a village in the nearby Samarra district.

Despite the Iraqi authorities announced the country's complete liberation from IS militants after over three years of fighting in 2017, pockets of terrorists continue to engage in sabotage and armed attacks in the liberated regions. They are being resisted by both the government of forces and militias similar to the PMF.

