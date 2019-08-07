UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic State Boosted Clandestine Network In Iraq, Syria In April-June - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 06:00 AM

Islamic State Boosted Clandestine Network in Iraq, Syria in April-June - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Islamic State (IS, or ISIS) terror group, outlawed in Russia, was boosting its clandestine network in Iraq and Syria in April-June, the 18th Lead Inspector General report on the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), issued by the Pentagon, said.

In December, US President Donald Trump said that the IS had been defeated in Syria and announced the pullout of the US forces from the country.

"During the quarter, ISIS continued its transition from a territory-holding force to an insurgency in Syria and solidified insurgent capabilities in Iraq.

According to the Combined Joint Task Force-OIR (CJTF-OIR), ISIS carried out assassinations, suicide attacks, abductions, and arson of crops in both Iraq and Syria. In addition, ISIS established 'resurgent cells' in Syria and sought to expand its command and control nodes in Iraq," the report's summary said.

The report added that the Islamic State was also restoring its financial network.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Pentagon ISIS Iraq Trump Suicide Lead December From

Recent Stories

Suez Canal&#039;s revenues exceed US$6bn in 2018-2 ..

5 hours ago

UAE Hajj Affairs Office offers healthcare services ..

5 hours ago

Zayed built his own model of governance and leader ..

5 hours ago

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

6 hours ago

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passe ..

6 hours ago

Abolishing status of Kashmir by India a war crime ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.