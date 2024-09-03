Open Menu

Islamic State Claim Afghanistan Suicide Attack That Killed 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Islamic State claim Afghanistan suicide attack that killed 6

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Islamic State on Tuesday claimed a suicide attack in the Afghan capital that killed six people a day earlier, saying it had targeted the Taliban government's prosecution service.

The Islamic State's Amaq media wing said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that "the suicide bomber waited until the time when the prosecutor's employees were leaving their shifts" before detonating in the middle of a crowd.

On Monday night, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said six people had been killed and 13 more were wounded in the bombing on the capital's southern outskirts.

However the militant group's media wing put the combined figure of dead and wounded at "more than 45" and said the bombing was committed "to avenge Muslims held in Taliban prisons".

Violence has waned in Afghanistan since the 2021 Taliban takeover, but the regional chapter of the Islamic State group has frequently targeted foreigners, civilians and Taliban officials.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Afghanistan Kabul Suicide Attack Police Suicide Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

3 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

3 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

5 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

5 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

9 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

18 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

18 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

18 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

18 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World