MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the twin explosions in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

On Thursday, two explosions rocked Mazar-i-Sharif, the province of Balkh, leaving at least 9 people killed and 13 injured.

One of the blasts was staged near an educational facility while another one hit a vehicle.

The IS branch, Islamic State - Khorasan Province, has been operating in Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan since 2015. The group has claimed responsibility for multiple bloody attacks.