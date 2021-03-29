UrduPoint.com
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack On Mozambique's Palma - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:30 PM

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Attack on Mozambique's Palma - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the recent attack on the town of Palma in Mozambique, French media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a representative of a local civil rights group Women's and Girls Association, told Sputnik that at least 57 people, among them seven foreigners, were killed in last week's militant attack.

According to the France 24 channel's analyst, Wassim Nasr, the IS operating in Central Africa has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Islamist groups attacked Palma, a small town in northern Mozambique, this past Wednesday. Nearly 2,000 locals fled to nearby forests, while field workers, among them foreigners, and officials took refuge in the Amarula Hotel. The military has announced an operation to retake the destroyed town.

