MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack that occurred on Sunday in south London, the Reuters news agency reported on Monday, citing the IS-linked Amaq information outlet.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the attacker, Sudesh Amman, who attacked pedestrians on Streatham High Road with a knife, was identified as a convicted terrorist offender who was recently released from prison. According to the police department, two people, a man and a woman, were injured in the attack.

Government sources reportedly confirmed that Amman had been convicted on 13 terrorist offenses, including distributing extremist material and planning an attack in 2018. He was released days ago after serving half of his three-year sentence.

According to UK media, Amman was under surveillance at the moment of the attack.